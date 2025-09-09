Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine and comfort continue

The Brief Highs rise to the mid-70s today under sunny skies. The temperatures continue to rise as the week continues, with highs nearing 80 tomorrow and staying there. The week is expected to remain dry, too.



Sunshine and comfort — that’s the theme we’re rolling with as this stretch of fantastic weather keeps on rolling across Metro Detroit.

Tuesday brings wall-to-wall blue skies and highs right around 76, the kind of day where the air feels light, crisp, and just right. Tonight cools comfortably into the mid-50s, perfect for sleeping with the windows cracked.

Tomorrow we nudge things up a notch, topping out near 80 with a few fair-weather clouds drifting through, but nothing to spoil the view. From there, the story stays remarkably consistent: highs near 80, lows in the 50s, and a whole lot of dry, quiet weather as we move through the week.

No rain in sight, no big swings to worry about—just the kind of early September stretch that feels like a bonus round of summer without the humidity. It’s one of those weeks where the forecast practically takes care of itself.