Metro Detroit weather: A taste of summer heat ahead of severe thunderstorms

An early taste of summer.

Today brings hotter temperatures when compared to yesterday. Monday readings were seasonal, closer to the expected high for this time of the year, near 80 degrees. Today, a different scenario. Our morning temperatures were a milder start, in the mid 60s. Our afternoon highs will peak near the mid 80s.

You'll also notice an increase in humidity as winds will shift to the southwest and become breezy. High humidity levels will stick with us through Wednesday too.

Severe storm chances

And that's not all. An approaching complex will increase clouds today, bringing the threat of an isolated storm. The potential for storms increases Wednesday as that system gets closer.

The Severe Storms Prediction Center puts Michigan in a marginal to slight risk for severe weather tomorrow. Storms could fire off in the heat of the day, after 4 p.m., extending into the evening hours, lingering through the start of Juneteenth, on Thursday.

What's next:

Temperatures will dip slightly Thursday, into the low 80s, but overnight values will remain mild. The official start to summer, also known as the summer solstice, is Friday at 10:41pm. It's fitting since temperatures are expected to soar next week into the 90s.