Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures around 50 Thursday with rain later

It's still a winter jacket kind of morning, though the cold has eased.

We'll go even warmer this afternoon, with temperatures around 50 degrees, though the clouds fill in, and we'll wind down the day with rain.

It'll be wet and windy tonight as low pressure works in. Friday morning is wet with rain ending St. Patrick's Day afternoon. Totals are still set to settle in the .25" - .50" range.

Friday will start wet and mild (near 50°) and temps will drop during the afternoon as the wind picks up.

The weekend starts with a visit from winter with a nice rebound set for Spring (Monday!)