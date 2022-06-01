Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures dip Wednesday

The cooldown is coming! After yesterday's 90 we'll be considerably cooler today, especially for those near Lake Huron as a lake breeze develops and drops your temps into the 60s late this afternoon.

A bit of wet weather will accompany the cooldown, but don't plan for a washout. Showers and storms are to our west and fading this morning. Nothing more than a spotty shower is expected for the morning commute. Scattered storms are most likely midday.

The cold front is through by tonight, letting our temps fade into the 50s by tomorrow morning. We'll bounce back into the 70s tomorrow with an off chance for some rain. Check out one of our high resolution models for tomorrow midday depicting what looks like plenty of rain. However! Dry air will eat away the rain and leave nothing more than a spotty shower.

No huge warmups through the weekend, with limited rain opportunities for rain.

