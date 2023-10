Monday starts cold and will have below-average temperatures, but that changes Tuesday.

Highs will be in the mid-50s, below the average of 59. There is a stray shower chance for Downriver on Monday, though the rest of Metro Detroit will stay dry.

On Tuesday, temperatures climb to near 70 and hover in the high 60s to low 70s to round out the week.

Rain chances return Wednesday and stick around through the week.