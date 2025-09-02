Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures tick up before a big dip later this week

Get ready for a change in the weather.

Today will continue to support temperatures that are close to seasonal in the afternoon. After a cool start in the 40s and 50s, our high temperature will be around 79, which is the norm.

Wednesday is the transitional day with readings still close to 80 degrees. Rain will move in by the afternoon and evening as a cold front advances across the state.

Winds behind the front will usher in cooler temperatures; as much as a 10 degree drop. Expect afternoon highs on Thursday to be in the 65 to 68 degree range.

We stay with the cool overnights in the 40s and highs in the 60s through the weekend with minimal chances for rain.