Metro Detroit weather: Temps climb back to the 80s again

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 2, 2024 6:25am EDT
Warmer Tuesday

Increasing clouds, temperature and humidity today with a chance for storms tomorrow. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a few days in the 70s, the 80s return Tuesday.

The day starts in the high 50s before climbing to a high of 82. 

Clouds increase today, though that doesn't mean rain until Wednesday. Tomorrow brings a chance for thunderstorms along with a high close to 90.

Humidity also starts to tick up, with a big spike in the mugginess on Wednesday.

The 80s stay around for the rest of the week, with a high in the mid-80s forecasted for Fourth of July, which is Thursday. A stray shower is in the forecast for the holiday, too.

