Metro Detroit weather: Temps fade as rain returns Wednesday - but summer heat is on the way

Temps fade and rain returns today.

Highs struggle to make it to 60 today and aren't forecasted to make it out of the 60s on Thursday.

A few light showers develop this morning, followed by widespread rain this afternoon and evening. Rain totals end up around a tenth or two.

Rain wraps up tonight, with only a spotty Thursday shower possible. Temps rise into Friday ahead of a late-day cold front and storms.

The Detroit Grand Prix weekend looks cooler and drier, with our hottest stretch of the year setting up early next week. The 60s this week are followed by several days near 90 next week.