Metro Detroit weather: Temps and humidity fall some Wednesday

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 13, 2025 6:30am EDT
Aside from a stray shower chance, today is expected to be dry and a tad cooler. Alan Longstreet has your full forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Changes are on the way! 

It's a damp start, but we'll stay dry outside of a random spotty shower as temps fade a touch. 

Highs climb to the low to mid-80s, a relief from the high heat we've been having.

Humidity dips too! It'll be a drier feel through the rest of the week but up we go by the weekend. 

What's next:

The chance for rain holds off until the weekend. For now, the best bet centers on Sunday as temps fade eventually next week. 

