Metro Detroit weather: Temps and humidity fall some Wednesday

Changes are on the way!

It's a damp start, but we'll stay dry outside of a random spotty shower as temps fade a touch.

Highs climb to the low to mid-80s, a relief from the high heat we've been having.

Humidity dips too! It'll be a drier feel through the rest of the week but up we go by the weekend.

What's next:

The chance for rain holds off until the weekend. For now, the best bet centers on Sunday as temps fade eventually next week.