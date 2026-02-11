Metro Detroit weather: Temps take a step back before a big thaw next week

The Brief Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s on Wednesday, a bit of a step back from yesterday's temps. Precipitation chances remain low through the weekend. A big warm-up arrives next week, with highs near 50 at one point.



A big February thaw is on the way next week, but today we take a small step back.

Wind chills hang in the teens and 20s Wednesday.

A few passing flurries are possible this afternoon, but nothing of substance. Precip will be tough to come by through the weekend as Sunday’s low pressure system tracks just south of us.

We’re currently running nearly 7" above average on seasonal snowfall, but that gap may shrink a bit over the next week.

We’ll flirt with 40 this weekend, and then 40s take over next week with a legit shot at 50° by midweek. Not bad for February.