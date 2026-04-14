Metro Detroit weather: Tornado Watch issued for all of Southeast Michigan

The Brief Strong thunderstorms are expected to move in overnight, with high winds, hail, downpours, and even an isolated tornado all possible. These storms are expected to be the strongest between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.



Possible severe weather is expected to hit Metro Detroit. The system is coming from the West and crossing Lake Michigan from Wisconsin.

Big picture view:

After a day of high temperatures and sunny weather, a severe weather system is expected to hit the Southeast Michigan area at around 11 p.m. These storms have already brought about severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings in Illinois and Wisconsin as the system prepares to trek across Lake Michigan.

All modes of severe weather are on the table—wind gusts over 60 mph, the potential for large hail, and torrential downpours.

Flooding is a bit more of a concern today as well, especially with already damp ground in spots. There’s also a low but non-zero chance of an isolated tornado.

The timing is what makes this setup more concerning. Storms arriving late at night, right around bedtime or after, can catch people off guard. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts that will wake you up if warnings are issued. That’s key with overnight severe weather.

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Weather Timeline

8:55 p.m.: The National Weather Service issues a Tornado Watch until 4 a.m. for the entire southern half of Michigan, including all of Metro Detroit.

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