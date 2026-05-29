Victim confronted stabbing suspect over stolen backpack before fatal assault in Livonia

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The Brief Livonia police say the 34-year-old victim in a fatal stabbing had confronted the suspect over a stolen backpack before the assault. The department also took a second individual into custody in connection with the assault.



The man stabbed to death in Livonia on Thursday was confronting the suspect after he allegedly stole their backpack.

Livonia police released the details a day after the deadly assault in the area of Orangelawn and Middlebelt Road Thursday afternoon. Officers originally responded outside an apartment complex when a witness reported seeing a man coughing up blood.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

What we know:

A day after a 34-year-old Detroit man was killed in Livonia, police have determined both he and the suspects had been at a different location before the assault took place.

All parties were at the BioLife Plasma Services center on Plymouth Road in Livonia. Investigators say one of the suspects stole the victim's backpack while at the location.

The victim then followed the suspects to a nearby location and confronted them. They were stabbed afterward.

The victim was stabbed once in the upper chest. Both suspects fled to a different city. Livonia police did not specify which one.

Dig deeper:

Both follow-up leads and evidence from the scene was used to locate the person suspected of killing the 34-year-old.

A second individual who was present for the assault before fleeing was also arrested by Livonia police.

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What's next:

More details are expected during a future court hearing after a report has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.