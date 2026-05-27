Teen takeovers in Detroit, beyond have police searching for solutions as summer nears

The Brief Teen takeovers are causing problems around the country, including in Detroit, and it seems they are spreading to other areas. Teens are getting together in large groups, leading to crime and violence in some cases. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office recently stopped a plan to hold one of these large gatherings in Pontiac.



With summer on the way, leaders and law enforcement are working to stop a trend sweeping the nation – teen takeovers.

Large groups of young people have been gathering in Detroit and in cities around the country, leading to violence and crime in some cases.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest at one of these unsanctioned events in Detroit, while last month a group was caught on video chasing someone down as they attempted to snatch his chain.

On Memorial Day, police broke up large crowds of young people at Peterson Park on Greenfield near Outer Drive.

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While that gathering wasn't violent, the trend is spreading and alarming law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"We've seen those takeovers across the country, and they've turned destructive and violent," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office recently stopped a takeover in Pontiac after learning one was being planned.

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"They're illegal. When you illegally take over private property, or you illegally take over public property without following proper protocol," Bouchard said, noting that many cities require permits to host large gatherings.

What they're doing:

Detroit police continue to work to enforce the city's curfew for minors, while Mayor Mary Sheffield's office is pushing forward with her office's six-point safety plan, which she introduced in April.

This plan includes providing young people with more things to do when these takeovers are happening. For instance, the mayor wants to expand recreation center hours until 11 p.m. in the summer.

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"We are going to continue to push enforcement and accountability. I want to be very clear that while this administration is creating safe spaces and investing in prevention, we equally are promoting accountability and enforcement, and we will not tolerate violence. We will not tolerate what we saw this weekend. We will continue to push for parental responsibility enforcement in our curfews," Sheffield said after the recent teen takeover shooting.