Metro Detroit weather: Unseasonably warm Friday with highs in the 50s

A big weekend ahead full of holiday parties and activities! Thankfully, the weather should cooperate, especially for the first half of the weekend, before things begin to get a little more wet.

High temperatures today will rise to an unseasonably warm 52°. This time of the year our average high is closer to 37, so we are running nearly 15° above normal. Skies will begin with more sun, but those clouds will get thicker through the day. Plan on it being mostly cloudy tonight.

Heading into Saturday, plan on a cloudy day. High temperatures build to 48° by 3 p.m. but as the winds pick up it will still feel a bit cool. Folks headed down to the Lions game should dress accordingly as things will cool off later in the evening after the 8:15 p.m. kickoff. After 9 p.m. Saturday night we will see a chance for spotty showers to push into Michigan. The rain showers will likely continue as we head into Sunday.

A rainy Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s once again. The wind will pick up throughout the day as temperatures get to 47°.

Cold air rushes in on Monday with a strong cold wind gusting to 30 mph. Light snow is a possibility as a clipper system zips through in combination with lake effect snow. Highs only get to 38 degrees.

Have a happy and safe holiday weekend everyone!