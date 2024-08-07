Metro Detroit weather: Warm and dry Wednesday as wet weather moves out

A sweet change of pace is on the way!

It's a cool start with a warm afternoon on the way and sun all the while as high pressure builds in. A bit of a breeze will hang out and keep our humidity on the comfortable side, though it kicks back up by Thursday.

The chance for rain stays low through the week with a few showers bubbling up Saturday as low pressure bounces across the northern Great Lakes.

Temps will steadily rise through Friday before dropping for the weekend.