Metro Detroit weather: Warm stretch to come to an end as temps fall quickly late Wednesday

The warm late-October stretch is winding down.

The cold front is on its way, and temps take a step back Wednesday. Expect partly sunny skies and breezy conditions, with highs in the 60s.

Temps will drop quickly this evening, bottoming out in the 30s by tomorrow morning—a big change from where we’ve been.

Thursday will be sunny with highs near 60, and Friday brings some rain, though the totals don’t look all that impressive.

That sets us up for a cooler weekend, but nothing too harsh. Dry conditions will dominate, with highs in the 50s, followed by another warm-up early next week.