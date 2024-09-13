Metro Detroit weather: Warm stretch continues, with no signs of stopping

Let's do it again! Our warm, dry, and summer weather carries us through another day.

Temperatures again climb into the 80s under mostly sunny skies again.

Fog isn't as big of an issue this morning and some more high clouds from Francine may float in, but in many ways it's rinse and repeat. Through the weekend too!.

The warmth shows no signs of stopping. 80s win out through next week with nothing more than a limited chance for showers by the middle of next week.

The forecast shows highs above 80 for the entire week.