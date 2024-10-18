Metro Detroit weather: Warm, sunny day to kick off a fantastic weekend with 70s in the forecast

Our fantastic weather rolls on for another day. After a cold start, expect plenty of sunshine and a warm afternoon Friday.

High pressure sticks around through the weekend, with temps warming up daily, hitting 70° by Sunday.

The 70-degree days continue into next week before slowly starting to drop on Wednesday and then falling off on Thursday.

And we’re staying dry! Rain isn’t back in the picture until midweek at the earliest—and even that chance isn’t looking too promising.