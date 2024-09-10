Metro Detroit weather: The warm-up continues

Metro Detroit's warm-up continues.

The day starts cooler. Though you may need a light jacket when you head out the door this morning, you can ditch it later.

Tuesday's temps will be seasonal - around 80 - before climbing even more. After today, temperatures climb to the low to mid-80s and stay there until the weekend, when they'll go back down to near 80.

The day will be quiet and dry. That weather stays around until the weekend, when temps drop and rain chances increase.