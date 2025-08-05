Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Warmer day as Air Quality Alert continues

Published  August 5, 2025 6:17am EDT
Air Quality Alert Today

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires once again prompts an Air Quality Alert for today. Hotter and more humid by the weekend. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Poor air quality again today as smoke from the Canadian wildfires permeates the state.

Haze is reducing visibility this morning. In Port Huron, the visibility is down to 1 mile, 2 miles in Mt Clemens, and 5 mile visibility Downriver. Smoke from the wildfires will persist throughout the day as High pressure to our north keeps the smoke in state. Looking for relief overnight.

Today is voting day and the weather will not impede it. Dry conditions with slightly more humid air. Expect a warmer day with highs near 86 degrees.

Hotter and more humid by the weekend. Mainly dry with only isolated showers Wednesday, more widespread rain by Monday.

