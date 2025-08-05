Metro Detroit weather: Warmer day as Air Quality Alert continues

Poor air quality again today as smoke from the Canadian wildfires permeates the state.

Haze is reducing visibility this morning. In Port Huron, the visibility is down to 1 mile, 2 miles in Mt Clemens, and 5 mile visibility Downriver. Smoke from the wildfires will persist throughout the day as High pressure to our north keeps the smoke in state. Looking for relief overnight.

Today is voting day and the weather will not impede it. Dry conditions with slightly more humid air. Expect a warmer day with highs near 86 degrees.

Hotter and more humid by the weekend. Mainly dry with only isolated showers Wednesday, more widespread rain by Monday.