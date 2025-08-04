Michigan Voting Guide: 2025 primaries, what you need to know

article

The Brief Michigan prepares for primary Election Day on Aug. 5, 2025, with absentee ballots sent out in advance. The Detroit mayoral race is one of the hottest races happening Aug. 5. Voters can register in person up to Election Day in Michigan.



Tomorrow is Election Day for communities across the region that have primary ballots this year.

The Detroit mayoral race is one of the biggest questions in the region, with incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan seeking the governor's office next year, the seat is open and has 9 candidates running. After tomorrow that race will be narrowed to two for the November general election.

Mayoral races in Dearborn Heights, where the sitting mayor also isn't seeking re-election, and a bond proposal in Livonia to replace the police station is also set to be hotly contested.

Elsewhere in Wayne County are elections in Hamtramck, Plymouth, Taylor and Westland.

In Oakland County Pontiac and Southfield both have municipal elections, and in Macomb County New Baltimore and Sterling Heights are both holding primaries.

How to register to vote?:

Registering to vote in Michigan is extremely simple . There are three different ways to register: online, by mail, or in person at your clerk’s office.

Registering by mail and online for the Aug. 5 election has closed, but people can still register in person.

The state of Michigan makes it simple to register to vote – just go to the Secretary of State’s website and fill out the information.

If you’ve moved recently, you should check that your address is correct so that you’ll be able to vote in person or receive your mailed ballot.

How to check your registration:

If you’re worried about your registration status, check it now.

To vote in Michigan you have to be a U.S. citizen, live in the state, and not currently be serving time in prison.

Pre-registering to vote is available to anyone who is at least 16 years old - though someone can only cast a ballot after turning 18. Six months after they turn 17, the state will automatically register them to vote.

If they are 18 years old by election day, they will be permitted to vote.

To register, someone must show proof of where they live, which can include either a driver's license or state ID, a current utility bill or bank statement, or a paycheck.

The application can be filled out online, at a Secretary of State branch office, at the clerk's office, or through the mail. Once the application is processed, the clerk's office will send a voter registration card.

Tracking absentee ballots:

The state website also allows voters to track the status of their ballot for anyone worried it did not arrive on time.

Michigan’s site does require you to submit your voter information to track this – doing so will confirm if your ballot was received on time or not.

How to vote in person:

To vote in person, you need to know where your precinct is and then make sure you’re at least in line by the time polls close.

You are not required to present your identification to vote. However, you will likely be asked for your identification. If you choose not to present it, you can sign an affidavit swearing that you are eligible to vote.

When do polls open and close:

In Michigan, polls open at 7 a.m. local time and remain open until 8 p.m.

Polls in Michigan close at 8 p.m. local time.

For most of the state, that's 8 p.m. ET. However, there's the far west corner of the Upper Peninsula that's in central time – which means those polls will close at 8 p.m. CT, (9 p.m. ET).

What’s on my ballot:

You can preview your ballot now on the state of Michigan’s website.

Once you open the Secretary of State’s website, enter your legal name, birth month and year, and zip code. Then you’ll be presented with a sample ballot.

How to report voting issues:

If there are major issues in your precinct, the state of Michigan wants to hear from you.

They have provided forms on the Secretary of State’s site for you to file a complaint . You can also track any problems that are resolved.