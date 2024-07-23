Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Warmer day with rain Tuesday afternoon

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 23, 2024 6:22am EDT
Get ready for a warmer and more humid day with the threat of isolated storms. Cooler, drier air on the way. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the temperatures and humidity rise Tuesday.

Waking up, temps are in the high 60s and low 70s before climbing to around 85.

As the day progresses, clouds thicken ahead of afternoon rain. Rain is expected around 3:30-4 p.m., and the chance for wet weather will continue through the evening. Then, overnight thunderstorms are possible. This rain will persist into Wednesday morning before fading.

A cold front moves in soon, bringing cooler and drier weather. Thursday, temperatures drop to the low 80s and stay there for a few days before ticking up for the weekend.

