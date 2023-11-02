Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures on the way

The cold keeps easing as we close in on 50 on Thursday afternoon.

Clouds will win out, and a southwest wind picks up, so a chill in the air will abound for sure.

Temperatures may be below average to end the week, but by Sunday they are above average as a warmup moves in.

Temps keep heading up through early next week, likely peaking Monday, our next best chance for rain.

A spotty shower is possible Friday night or Saturday morning as a cold front washes out across the region, overall though, plan on a dry weekend.