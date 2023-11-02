Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures on the way

Warming up Thursday

A warmup has started in Metro Detroit. Alan Longstreet has what you can expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The cold keeps easing as we close in on 50 on Thursday afternoon. 

Clouds will win out, and a southwest wind picks up, so a chill in the air will abound for sure. 

Temperatures may be below average to end the week, but by Sunday they are above average as a warmup moves in.

Temps keep heading up through early next week, likely peaking Monday, our next best chance for rain. 

A spotty shower is possible Friday night or Saturday morning as a cold front washes out across the region, overall though, plan on a dry weekend. 