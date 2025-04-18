Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Warmest day of the year comes with chance for strong storms

By
Published  April 18, 2025 7:32am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Warm day with chance for severe thunderstorms late

The temperatures are rising Friday, but that increase in heat comes with a chance for severe thunderstorms overnight. Alan Longstreet has what to expect as you start your weekend.

The Brief

    • Temperatures will climb to the high 70s Friday.
    • Severe thunderstorms aren't likely, but strong storms could roll in overnight. 
    • The temperatures drop for the weekend. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The warmest day of the year is coming - but so are thunderstorms. 

We’ve already hit 73° earlier this week and even reached 74° back in March. Today we’ll top both. 

Temperatures are forecasted to reach the high 70s.

Most of the day will stay dry, with just an off chance for a midday shower or storm as a warm front lifts north. The cold front arrives tonight, bringing a better shot at scattered showers and storms. 

Severe weather isn’t likely, but we do sit under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for a strong wind gust or some hail. 

Temps cool down for the weekend, with highs dipping to the 50s and barely 60s, but dry weather wins out. 

There’s a slight chance for a shower late on Easter Sunday, though odds favor it holding off until night. And good news… we bounce back nicely next week! 

Weather ForecastSevere WeatherInstastories