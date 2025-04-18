Metro Detroit weather: Warmest day of the year comes with chance for strong storms

The Brief Temperatures will climb to the high 70s Friday. Severe thunderstorms aren't likely, but strong storms could roll in overnight. The temperatures drop for the weekend.



The warmest day of the year is coming - but so are thunderstorms.

We’ve already hit 73° earlier this week and even reached 74° back in March. Today we’ll top both.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach the high 70s.

Most of the day will stay dry, with just an off chance for a midday shower or storm as a warm front lifts north. The cold front arrives tonight, bringing a better shot at scattered showers and storms.

Severe weather isn’t likely, but we do sit under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for a strong wind gust or some hail.

Temps cool down for the weekend, with highs dipping to the 50s and barely 60s, but dry weather wins out.

There’s a slight chance for a shower late on Easter Sunday, though odds favor it holding off until night. And good news… we bounce back nicely next week!