Metro Detroit weather: Warmest day of the year comes with chance for strong storms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The warmest day of the year is coming - but so are thunderstorms.
We’ve already hit 73° earlier this week and even reached 74° back in March. Today we’ll top both.
Temperatures are forecasted to reach the high 70s.
Most of the day will stay dry, with just an off chance for a midday shower or storm as a warm front lifts north. The cold front arrives tonight, bringing a better shot at scattered showers and storms.
Severe weather isn’t likely, but we do sit under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for a strong wind gust or some hail.
Temps cool down for the weekend, with highs dipping to the 50s and barely 60s, but dry weather wins out.
There’s a slight chance for a shower late on Easter Sunday, though odds favor it holding off until night. And good news… we bounce back nicely next week!