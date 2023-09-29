Metro Detroit weather: Warmup begins Friday before temperatures start climbing toward 80

A big warmup is coming, but it starts slow today.

Clouds, fog, and a bit of mist remain possible today, but I think some sun will peek out this afternoon and that'll open the door to a brighter and warmer weekend.

The building ridge responsible for the warm and dry weekend sticks around much of next week as we string together several near 80° days.

This is well above our early October normals, but it doesn't look like we'll be breaking any records.