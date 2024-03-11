Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Warm-up begins today

By FOX 2 Staff
Milder Monday

A chilly start to the day with a milder finish. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Despite a cold start to Monday, a warm-up starts today.

The day begins breezy with winds 10-15 mph. These winds have wind chills in the 20s.

As the day progresses, the temperatures start to rise. Sunday's temperatures were in the 40s - today we reach the 50s. This temperature climb continues, with a stretch of 60-degree days beginning Tuesday.

Monday and Tuesday are quiet days before rain chances move in on Wednesday. Once it arrives, the chance for rain sticks around into the weekend.

