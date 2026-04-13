Pontiac woman allegedly shoots at vehicle during dispute on Perry Street

The Brief A Pontiac woman was placed behind bars after allegedly shooting at a driver during a dispute. FOX 2 spoke with the mother of the woman who fired the gun, who told us the driver of the white car came speeding up the driveway and struck her daughter with the vehicle.



A woman is being held in jail after allegedly firing at a moving vehicle in Pontiac. Even though the car was driving away, her family says the shooting was in self-defense.

Although an arrest has been made and the 45-year-old woman is in jail, no official charges have been filed.

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The sound of gunshots was allegedly heard as a car sped away from a home on Perry Street in Pontiac. The video that can be viewed in the player above was shared on social media when it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

FOX 2 spoke with the mother of the woman who fired the gun, who told us the driver of the white car came speeding up the driveway and struck her daughter with the vehicle. Others say the car hit another vehicle and nearly struck the woman.

"They tried to run my daughter over and hit her with the front of the car. She went over to the car, then went back to her own vehicle, got her weapon, and discharged it," said the mother, Michelle Ratcliff.

No one was struck by the bullets. However, neighbors say Perry Street is extremely busy and filled with families and young children. One family had just taken their kids to play at a nearby park minutes before the shooting.

Police arrived shortly after and secured the scene and witnesses say officers spoke with both women involved.

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The person who fired the shots was eventually taken to jail. Her mother says the gun is legally registered with her daughter and that the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Witnesses say the woman who was shot at also came back.

"The girl in the white car came back like it was nothing. By then, police had arrived and they had a verbal discussion. I thought she was going to go back into the driveway, but she didn’t. There were nine cops blocking it off. It was madness for a minute," said neighbor Rosy Bernier.

Despite the incident, there are no reports of injuries. The mother of the alleged shooter maintains this was an act of self-defense and hopes her daughter will be released in the morning.