Metro Detroit weather: Warmup slowly begins as temps inch back up

After a significant temperature drop, they slowly start climbing Friday.

Temperatures are up and winds are down. The day starts with wind chills in the 20s, up from the teens Thursday. By afternoon, wind chills will be in the 40s.

Much of the day is sunny before clouds move in during the afternoon. Some rain showers are possible overnight, but they fade by Saturday morning.

Temperatures Saturday hit the mid 50s before reaching 60 Sunday.

That trend continues into Monday, when temperatures linger near 70.