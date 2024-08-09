Metro Detroit weather: Weekend starts with sunny skies, cooler temps, and fading humidity

Mostly sunny skies and fading humidity – it will be a sweet finish to the week!

Temps will be in the high 70s with less humidity than we've had recently.

Low pressure drifts across the northern Great Lakes and cooler air reveals itself, keeping our temps in the 70s both days this weekend, with spotty showers possible on Saturday.

Sunday will be mainly dry under partly sunny skies.

That system slips out next week and opportunities for rain remain limited. The cooler feel will fade as we head back toward average.