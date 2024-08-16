Metro Detroit weather: Wet start to the weekend with a chance for severe storms Friday

Wetter weather settles in to finish the week.

There's a marginal risk for an isolated severe wind gust. The greatest window for that runs from 3-8 p.m.

The system that arrives today sticks through the weekend, keeping showers and storms in the Saturday and Sunday forecast.

That doesn't mean the weekend will be wet from start to finish, check out future radar Saturday afternoon. Scattered storms dot the region.

Our weather quiets considerably next week as temps continue to ride just below average.