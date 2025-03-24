Metro Detroit weather: Windy and chilly start to the week

You may run into wet roadways this morning.

There was rain and snow to our north overnight with minor accumulations for Metro Detroit. A strong area of Low pressure is still our dominant influence today. Precipitation lifting north as the Low winds up and away. Mostly to variably cloudy skies will be the rule with only a slight chance of a few snowflakes throughout the day.

Because of the proximity of the Low, it will be windy. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph. Of course, this has an impact on morning wind chills. We settle in around the upper 20s for our "feel-like" temperature.

The gusty wind will make it feel colder at the bus stop this morning. Our temperatures are doing a kind of inverse. Starting out in the mid 40s and settling in around 40 for the remainder of the day.

Those numbers make it hard to think of Spring, but no worries. Temperatures rebound into the 50s and even 60s by the weekend.