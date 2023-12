We finally get to kick out of the 30s on Thursday with a December warm up coming.

Temperatures climb to the mid-40s Thursday before breaking 50 on Friday.

We may squeeze out a bit of sun too, which would be a welcome change of pace. Temps head up through Saturday.

Saturday's near record warmth will come with rain showers and will be followed by a sharp cool down to wind down the weekend.

We start next week back in the 30s.