Metro Detroit Weekend Weather: How storms will impact weekend events

There's a LOT of events taking place this weekend in Metro Detroit and if you have plans to attend any of them - hang on to your umbrella…especially on Saturday.

As the weekend activities across metro Detroit kick-off - including a pub crawl in Ypsilanti, the Telegraph Cruise in Taylor, a movie theater camp out in Monroe, among others, you should know that there's a good chance that you'll get wet at these events.

But that's just a taste of what's happening this weekend in the area.

Saturday Weather Forecast in Metro Detroit

From 8 to 11 am Saturday at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak, the Walk for Life event is taking place! All proceeds go to a great cause but this event could be delayed or canceled due to rain and rumbles in the area. We are forecasting periods of moderate rain in Metro Detroit by first thing Saturday morning. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday morning; however, the better bet is going to be Saturday evening for storms.

If you are heading out to watch Tantric at The Token Lounge in Westland Saturday evening between 7 to 11, be on the lookout for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms that develop during the evening, let’s say around dinnertime, could be heavy and strong.

There is flooding potential in prone areas as well as a chance that a few of those thunderstorms that develop could be severe.

Don't forget to get the FOX 2 weather app. It includes current conditions, interactive radar map, and daily/hourly forecasts. The radar is fully integrated with GPS functionality, meaning you can personalize and track weather all over the world. Just set what weather conditions you want to see on the radar and you're done!

The FOX 2 Weather app is available for free to all iPhone, iPad and Android users.

Sunday Forecast clears up but heat turns on

Concours D’Elegance Classic Car Show is happening on Sunday morning in Plymouth. Thankfully, by the second half of the weekend, we are forecasting more sunshine along with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Make sure to wear sunscreen and don’t forget your bottle of water!

With so many of our graduating seniors celebrating their achievements this weekend, if you’re having an Open House with friends and family, Sunday afternoon looks great! Enjoy the sunshine and the warm temperatures.

We’ll hang on to the summer heat through the start of next week with highs nearing 90 degrees.

Have a great weekend!