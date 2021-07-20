Things to do this weekend in southeast Michigan

Camp out at a drive-in or show off your car on Telegraph – whatever you like, there's lots to do this weekend around southeast Michigan.

We Love You Beer Fest Pub Crawl

Downtown Ypsilanti

Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m.

Since the Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti was canceled, a bar crawl is being held to help support local businesses.

Numerous businesses will be part of the We Love You Beer Fest Pub Crawl on July 23, including Wurst Bar, Tap Room, 734 Brewing, Aubree's, Ziggy's, Delores, Sidetrack, Keystone, Powell's, and Ypsi Ale House.

Buy a Pub Crawl card at the Tap Room Annex for $10 beginning at 5 p.m. Then, visit the bars and restaurants, ask about Pub Crawl specials, order food or a drink, and have your card initialed or stamped.

Learn more about the pub crawl here.

Telegraph Cruise

Telegraph Road in Taylor

Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring your classic ride or hot rod out to cruise Telegraph Road between Eureka and Puritan roads. The Telegraph Cruise spans Taylor, Dearborn Heights, and Redford Township.

Dusk till Dawn at the Drive-In

Memory Lane Drive-In in Monroe

Saturday, July 24 at 5 p.m.

Camp out at the drive-in movie theater. Sleep under the stars or in a tent or RV after you spend the night watching movies. Three retro films will be shown, and a concession stand will be open until 2 a.m.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased from the Memory Lane box office daily from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Night Markets

Beacon Park in Detroit

Saturday, July 24 from 6-11 p.m.

Shop Detroit-made products, grab a bite from a food truck, and enjoy music every Saturday at Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit.

The July 24 vendors include:

• ForHerCosmetics LLC

• The 1701 Kid Brand

• For The Love of Cheesecake

• Ariyas Apparel & Accessories

• Charged by Sun

• NAYETAYE VISUALS

• Little High Flyers

• Y Not? Candles

• DETROIT BRACELET

• MY BIRTHDAY DOLL

Michigan Medieval Faire Stroll

Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25

Canterbury Village in Orion Township

Watch knights in shining armor jousting, have a turkey leg and a pint of mead, listen to musicians perform, and more at this medieval event.

Tickets are $9.99 in advance and $17 at the door.