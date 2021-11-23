Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit's coldest morning of the year hits Tuesday

Cold Night Ahead

Bring your pets indoors tonight. Expecting wind chill values in the teens overnight. Dry until the holiday with rain likely Thanksgiving. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast

As of 5 a.m., this morning is the coldest low temperature we've felt this season. 

The wind will be lighter today - 5-10 mph out of the Northwest, this is good - but that still drops our chill into the teens this morning - which is not so good!. 

We'll get a ton of sun to counter the cold, but it can only do so much. 

Travel weather on Wednesday still looks great statewide with rain arriving by Thanksgiving. 

It won't be a total washout, but at this point, it looks like rain is possible both in the morning and the afternoon. It doesn't amount to much with rain totals winding up around a tenth of an inch. 

I hesitate to call what's coming Wednesday and Thursday a warm-up but compared to what's coming to finish the week, it will be a lot more bearable.  

No huge systems coming for the weekend, but at least the chance for snow showers will exist on Sunday.