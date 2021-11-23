Metro Detroit's coldest morning of the year hits Tuesday

As of 5 a.m., this morning is the coldest low temperature we've felt this season.

The wind will be lighter today - 5-10 mph out of the Northwest, this is good - but that still drops our chill into the teens this morning - which is not so good!.

We'll get a ton of sun to counter the cold, but it can only do so much.

Travel weather on Wednesday still looks great statewide with rain arriving by Thanksgiving.

It won't be a total washout, but at this point, it looks like rain is possible both in the morning and the afternoon. It doesn't amount to much with rain totals winding up around a tenth of an inch.

I hesitate to call what's coming Wednesday and Thursday a warm-up but compared to what's coming to finish the week, it will be a lot more bearable.

No huge systems coming for the weekend, but at least the chance for snow showers will exist on Sunday.