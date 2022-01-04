Michigan temperatures Tuesday a little warmer with partly sunny skies

A little less of a cold start to the morning, but don't get too jazzed as temperatures are still in the teens and low twenties.

We'll manage at least partly sunny skies with high clouds approaching from the west before getting back above freezing by afternoon!

The "warmer" feel will extend into Wednesday morning, but a cold front arrives midday and temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s.

Check out your not so pleasant wind chill by tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Obviously Wednesday will be windy, with gusts to 40-45 mph possible. Oh, and some snow! Scattered snow showers will flare up with the cold front and the cold air intrusion.

Totals won't be massive, but some heavier pockets will exist in spots at times.

Late week weather doesn't look all too wild, though it will be cold.

Less cold for the weekend with the chance for rain showers Sunday.