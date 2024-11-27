Michigan Thanksgiving forecast: Lake-effect snow expected in most of state

The busiest travel day is here as millions of Americans will load up in planes, trains, or automobiles to head to visit friends or family for Thanksgiving. For most of Michigan, those travel plans could be slowed a bit depending on two things: where you live and when you leave.

Let's start with your Wednesday forecast. If you're hitting the roads or the airport, you'll be fine. At least, in terms of weather – we can't say much for how slowed down you'll be by other people – as temps will reach the lower 40s.

While we know it's a bit cooler than we've experienced so far, there's no major weather events that will cause problems. A stray shower or snow mix is possible Wednesday night into Thursday in Monroe County, but for most of us, it's going to be very dry.

Michigan's Thanksgiving Day forecast

Here we go. The turkey is stuffed, the sides are prepped, and the kitchen will be running at full speed for the next few hours. Outside, however, it's going to be cold with lows in the low 30s.

We'll stay dry but cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Basically – it's going to be a repeat of Wednesday.

If you're heading to America's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Woodward, make sure you have your coat, gloves, hat, and something hot to keep you warm.

If your plans take you a bit farther south though - like Indiana and Ohio - you could see rain and slick conditions.

Michigan Black Friday forecast

Remember the days of waiting in line at the store for hours in the early morning horse for those sweet Black Friday deals? You'll be glad this year that it's no longer necessary.

Lake effect snow is possible for almost all of Michigan – especially on the state's west side. Here in southeast Michigan we expect to see flurries throughout the day.

It is possible we will see periods of heavy snow with limited visibility in some areas – especially as we you get closer to the Great Lakes – but expect accumulation to be very minimal.

The cold air will be here to stay for a while as temperatures won't get out of the lower 30s.

Thanksgiving weekend forecast

Bundle up!

This weekend will be COLD! If you're tailgating at the Rutgers-Michigan State game in East Lansing, you'll want extra layers, maybe some hand warmers, and lots of coffee or hot chocolate.

The cold air sticks around through early next week!