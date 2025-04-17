The Brief Temperatures will turn warmer Thursday after a cold start in the morning Rain is also likely on Friday, though it won't dampen what's expected to be even warmer temperatures in the afternoon More severe weather is expected heading into the weekend with Southeast Michigan at a slight risk Friday night



It’ll be a sweet day in Southeast Michigan once we get through the cold morning.

Temperatures will start out chilly near freezing before rising into the low 60s by the late afternoon.

However, it's Friday that will be the warmest day of the year.

The sweet temperatures will bring some wet weather along for the ride. A few showers on Thursday night will linger into Friday morning, and while a midday shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day looks dry and warm.

Friday night storms are likely, and severe weather is possible. The Storm Prediction Center places Southeast Michigan at a Slight Risk - about a 2 out of 5 - for severe weather, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats.

The weekend turns cooler with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 50s for Easter Sunday. Expect early rain Saturday to fade, with another round possible Sunday, though if we’re lucky, it holds off until late in the day.