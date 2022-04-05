Mid-50s, cloudy, and a chance for showers next three days

A foggy start to the day, but don't plan for dense fog everywhere.

Check out visibility as of 6 a.m. and most reporting stations are above a mile, but plan for fluctuating visibility.

The fog will fade and I'm optimistic the clouds will clear a bit as well allowing for midday peeks of sun when combined with p.m. temperatures in the 50s make up a decent afternoon.

Rain's coming back as soon as this evening although a better bet for widespread rain arrives midday Wednesday.

Scattered showers will redevelop Thursday and Friday afternoons as broad low pressure moves across the Great Lakes.

Some flakes may mix on Friday night or early Saturday before that system FINALLY releases us from its grasp. Needless to say, Saturday will be less than ideal, but temperatures are still set to rise Sunday and beyond!