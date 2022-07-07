Mid-80s and sun around Southeast Michigan Thursday while showers brew Friday

A drier, more comfortable day is shaping up for us Thursday!

High temperatures today will make it back to the mid-80s after getting stuck in the upper 70s yesterday thanks to all that cloud cover. Humidity levels will be less too, meaning things should feel more comfortable as well!

A cold front resting off to our north still has our attention today, as we track its motion over the next 24 hours.

It will drop south, bringing with it a few Friday showers and clouds. The whole day won't be wet, but we will see a few different chances for rain as it impacts us.

The cold front however does offer even better conditions for the weekend with sunshine and comfy highs near 80!

It'll be what I consider the perfect Up North type weather: sunny and nice in the afternoon and a little chilly after the sun sets - Saturday's low outside the city could drop to about 53!.

This makes for a perfect night for a bonfire and some smores! Enjoy!