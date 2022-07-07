Expand / Collapse search

Mid-80s and sun around Southeast Michigan Thursday while showers brew Friday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

A dry Thursday with nice temps

Not too muggy with showers on Friday

(FOX 2) - A drier, more comfortable day is shaping up for us Thursday! 

High temperatures today will make it back to the mid-80s after getting stuck in the upper 70s yesterday thanks to all that cloud cover. Humidity levels will be less too, meaning things should feel more comfortable as well!

A cold front resting off to our north still has our attention today, as we track its motion over the next 24 hours. 

It will drop south, bringing with it a few Friday showers and clouds. The whole day won't be wet, but we will see a few different chances for rain as it impacts us.

The cold front however does offer even better conditions for the weekend with sunshine and comfy highs near 80! 

READ NEXT: Why the skies over the Great Plains turned green this week

It'll be what I consider the perfect Up North type weather: sunny and nice in the afternoon and a little chilly after the sun sets - Saturday's low outside the city could drop to about 53!. 

This makes for a perfect night for a bonfire and some smores! Enjoy!