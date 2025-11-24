Mild start to Thanksgiving week ahead of looming cold front with precipitation likely

The Brief Thanksgiving week starts out mild with dry conditions greeting everyone on Monday. That is expected to change as the week progresses and temperatures plummet by Wednesday. There is also precipitation expected - though, whether its only rain or some snowflakes mixed in remains to be seen.



If you can get an early start on holiday travel, today is a great day to go! Dry conditions and mild temperatures greet you on this Monday.

The day starts out cold with readings below freezing. The good news is the wind is light, so no bitterly cold wind chills today.

Change is on the way tomorrow with the advance of a cold front. Ahead of the front, temperatures will still be above seasonal, in the 50s. That means rain is more likely than a mixed bag of precipitation. That could occur Wednesday late in the day.

If there is any residual moisture left as temperatures plummet, we may see a few flakes. That scenario is more likely on Thanksgiving.

For the holiday, expect much colder conditions, highs only in the 30s with gusty winds. Those winds could bring lake effect snow showers throughout the day. Going to the Thanksgiving Day parade? Layer up! Thanksgiving morning starts off with lows in the 20s, wind chills could be in the teens.

Drier Friday for your shopping needs, but still cold. It will remain chilly through the weekend with the threat of rain and snow Sunday.