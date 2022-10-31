Mild temps stick around all week long

Slow-moving Low pressure keeps us rather damp Monday evening for Trick-or-Treaters, but MILD temperatures stick around for the rest of the week.

There could be some fog concerns during the early morning hours over the next couple of days.

This coming weekend we set the clocks BACK one hour on Saturday night.

For the rest of Halloween night, it will be cloudy with occasional light showers and a low of 52.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant with a high of 67.

Wednesday: Some morning fog, otherwise partly sunny and nice with a high of 66.

Thursday: Partly sunny and looking good, with a high of 68.

Friday: Sun and clouds, MILD with a high near 70.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, MILD, with a high near 70.

SATURDAY NIGHT: SET CLOCKS BACK 1 HOUR

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a shower chance and a high of 68.

