Mild Thursday forecast makes for a great-looking Thanksgiving

Hello gang, our mild stretch continues for a few more days.

A weak cold front will cross the area Thursday night with a few showers. A better chance for some wet weather comes on Sunday to end the long holiday weekend.

But we are looking great for all the usual Thanksgiving activities!

For the rest of Wednesday evening/night, we'll see a few clouds, cool and dry with a low near 32.

On Thursday for Thanksgiving: Increasing clouds and mild. There will be some late-evening showers with a high of 52.

Friday: Sun and clouds, breezy with a high of 49.

Saturday: Partly cloudy but still mild, with a high near 50.

For Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers and a high of 47.

On Monday: Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 43.

Enjoy and be safe!

- Luterman



