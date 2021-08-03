More bright skies and below-average temperatures Tuesday

Plan for more perfection today as we will see zero major shifts in the air.

Clouds early should break up leading to bright skies this morning which will cloud back up a bit by afternoon as temperatures warm from the 50s to near 80 degrees by afternoon.

We haven't hit 80 degrees since last Thursday and our average high temp is 83 degrees and I know some have been longing for true summer weather, and worry not, it will return.

We heat up by the weekend and looking toward next week it will be plenty above average as we string together a stretch of near 90-degree weather.

Our incredibly dry atmosphere will moisten up a bit late in the week leading to the return of storms to the forecast this weekend.

Advertisement

Although it's way too early to get into the details, it looks like we will have plenty of time around the storms to sweat it out.