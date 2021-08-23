More heat and humidity on the way for Southeast Michigan this week

Get ready for another week of hot weather across Southeast Michigan.

High temperatures through next weekend will remain well above average.

Cooler weather will start to show up by this time next week, and if you're looking for a bit of a break in the meantime, you can take solace in the fact that our humidity levels will fade a bit this afternoon.

Under the backdrop of high pressure and plenty of sinking motion in the atmosphere, we will have a dry beginning to the week.

After a quiet night and a quiet Tuesday morning, I think we start to see some storms in some areas late Tuesday as a shortwave interacts with an increase in moisture - which means back to more muggy weather!

Here's a glimpse at our in-house model's depiction of Tuesday evening.

Those storms wind down Tuesday night while another round of convection fires up back to our north and west.

Those storms may survive into Southeast Michigan but at this point, there is no severe weather in the forecast for the week.