More rain incoming Monday before temperatures level off across Southeast Michigan

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Still Humid with Rain

An approaching cold front brings rain to the area today. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast

(FOX 2) - More wet weather and high humidity will persist another day. 

Scattered storms this morning are riding along and south of I-94, but expect some redevelopment for the rest of Southeast Michigan as the day rolls on. 

There is an abundance of moisture in the air and intense rainfall remains a possibility. There are no area-wide flood watches, but localized flooding issues can't be ruled out. Many of us look to be between .25-.50 inches with an inch or more possible for some. 

The cold front comes through tonight ending our opportunity for wet weather and allowing a surge of much drier air back into Southeast Michigan. Dew Points drop off and stay limited through the week. 

Temperatures will be cooler, but there is a bounce back to the mid 80s Wednesday ahead of another cold front that brings us little to no rain Wednesday night/Thursday morning. 