More rain incoming Monday before temperatures level off across Southeast Michigan

More wet weather and high humidity will persist another day.

Scattered storms this morning are riding along and south of I-94, but expect some redevelopment for the rest of Southeast Michigan as the day rolls on.

There is an abundance of moisture in the air and intense rainfall remains a possibility. There are no area-wide flood watches, but localized flooding issues can't be ruled out. Many of us look to be between .25-.50 inches with an inch or more possible for some.

The cold front comes through tonight ending our opportunity for wet weather and allowing a surge of much drier air back into Southeast Michigan. Dew Points drop off and stay limited through the week.

Temperatures will be cooler, but there is a bounce back to the mid 80s Wednesday ahead of another cold front that brings us little to no rain Wednesday night/Thursday morning.