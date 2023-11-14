Expand / Collapse search

More sunshine Tuesday as temperatures continue warming

Mild day with sunshine

Loads of sunshine today with highs warming to the lower 50s. Even milder mid week with highs touching the lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday!

(FOX 2) - A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-30s. We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning which will carry us over into the afternoon! 

Highs will remain warm this afternoon with most spots in the lower 50s with winds a lot more relaxed this afternoon. An area of high pressure will keep us mainly quiet through the day today.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will continue to warm to the lower 60s with more sunshine.

Our next weathermaker will arrive on Friday! This cold front will bring widespread showers through the day with cooler temperatures in the lower 50s.

This cold front will usher in much colder air this weekend with highs struggling to make it out of the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. 

