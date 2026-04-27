Morning sunshine and overnight storms kick off Metro Detroit's weather this week

The Brief A beautiful start to the week for weather includes highs near 70 degrees and plenty of morning sun. There is a chance for storms to develop overnight with the heaviest downpours in southern Monroe. While rain will be a threat throughout the evening and morning, much of the week is expected to be drier with below seasonal temperatures.



Sunshine to greet your day, before clouds roll in by noon. Most of the day will be dry.

An area of Low pressure centered over Missouri will increase clouds and bring light to moderate rain, mainly downriver, by 6pm. This is just the first bout of rain coming in.

Possible Storms Overnight

Overnight, around 1 or 2 a.m., storms could develop, bringing heavy downpours from South Monroe, northward through the city and farther north toward Port Huron.

Gusty winds will accompany these cells. So far, we are not under any severe weather guidance, but keep it here for any developments as we move through the day. Scattered showers are possible for your morning commute Tuesday, mainly near Port Huron, before the rain moves out of the area.

Big picture view:

Temperatures today will be milder than yesterday. Highs Sunday topped out around 61 degrees, close to seasonal, but today it will be warmer. A southeast wind in advance of the approaching storm system will elevate our readings to near 70 degrees.

Rain lingering into Tuesday morning with temperatures consistent to today. Milder to start Tuesday with morning lows near 57 degrees. An afternoon high once again near 70. Then things change.

By Wednesday, afternoon highs fall below seasonal values, only in the 50s and stay that way as we head toward the weekend.