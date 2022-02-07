Multiple chances for snow this week with flurries expected Monday

We're watching three systems this week, each of which will bring us a bit of snow and none of which will rival last week's winter storm.

Today's wave could bring a bit of patchy freezing drizzle later this morning, but a better chance of snow showers exists with this system.

Any accumulation will be limited and likely a bit spottier in nature than what this model is pumping out.

But a fresh dusting of snow isn't out of the question.

High pressure will build on Tuesday and offer up dry weather with our Wednesday system producing scattered snow showers Wednesday afternoon with rain possibly mixing in.

Snow showers Wednesday night might even linger into Thursday morning before shutting off.

Our last system of the week is Friday and that has the most moisture, but snow will be limited by rain mixing in.

A shot of cold air will follow for the weekend.