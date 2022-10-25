One last day in the 70s before temperatures fall and rain arrives Tuesday night

Our exceptional stretch of weather continues another day!

We'll likely see an increase in clouds, though most of those should be high and thin allowing us to enjoy the sun a bit.

Rain arrives this evening at the earliest with a better chance around midnight.

Showers continue off and on Wednesday with totals still falling in that .25 and .50 inch range.

All of this as a cold front swings through Wednesday allowing our temperatures to fade late Wednesday with the coldest air settling in Thursday and Friday.

Low temperatures fall back into the 30s and our highs drift into the 50s.

Temperatures come up a touch this weekend, but no major warm up is lurking.

The Michigan-Michigan State game looks like it's good to go with high pressure in place.

The chance for showers exists Monday, although at this point I wouldn't say it's a sure thing. Stay tuned for updates.